Woman says she is moving away from midtown Sacramento after naked man breaks in

By Brittany Hope

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A longtime resident of midtown Sacramento said she is moving after a naked man broke into her home through a back window while she was sleeping.

“This is every woman’s worst nightmare,” Maya Oselsky told KCRA 3.

Oselsky plans to move 30 minutes away from the area. She said she is hoping her story will spur elected officials to take homelessness more seriously.

Oselsky said the break-in happened before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

She was woken up by her three dogs that wouldn’t stop barking. When she went to take them outside, she said noticed the back window screen on the floor. That’s when she knew someone was inside her home.

She found a man inside her home, who police later identified as 31-year-old Benjamin Dejeu.

“He’s completely naked,” she said. “He has no clothes on him, and he grabs himself. He looks over; we make eye contact, and he said, ‘If you want to have sex with me, I’m not going to say no.’ At that point, my fear is absolutely intensified because what I’m thinking is that this sounds like the beginning of a sexual assault.”

Oselsky said she was able to escape and hide behind the house until she heard her neighbor come help.

Video captured by the neighbor shows them trying to get Dejeu out of the house, as he is getting dressed. Oselsky said she tried to call 911 multiple times for help but couldn’t get through. Family called law enforcement on her behalf.

The Sacramento Police Department said it first got a call about the break-in at 9:09 a.m., and the first officer got to the home at 9:13 a.m. That officer found Dejeu nearby and detained him at 9:17 a.m.

Jail records show he is being held without bail in the Sacramento County Jail. He is set to appear in court on Nov. 8.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said he is facing a felony violation of residential burglary, a felony violation for indecent exposure, and a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Dejeu has a “limited criminal history” for nonviolent offenses spanning from 2014.

“I think he made a lot of bad choices, and I hope he gets the help he needs, but I do hope he’s held accountable to this,” Oselsky said. “This was very dangerous behavior. Maybe this time, it was indecent exposure with some sexual implications. What about next time? Do we want to see what happens next, or do we stop it before he has a chance to?”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.