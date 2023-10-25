Sheriff: Brevard wife charged with DUI manslaughter ran over husband while looking for dog

By Hayley Crombleholme

Click here for updates on this story

BREVARD COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A Brevard County woman is accused of running over her husband while the two were trying to look for their lost dog.

It was Friday night in Palm Bay when police got a call saying there was a man lying in the road on Dittmer Circle, bleeding and believed to be dead.

“Very shocked because nothing has ever happened in this neighborhood before,” said Joshua DeJesus, who lives in the neighborhood.

While some in the neighborhood had heard about what happened, others had no idea.

“I was just checking the neighborhood website we have. I haven’t seen nothing about it,” DeJesus said.

According to the police report, Sally Gore told officers she and her husband had come home from dinner and found their gate open.

Assuming their dog had gotten out, she said her husband went to look for it on foot, and she drove off to look as well.

After driving around the block, she came home and saw her husband, Gregory, lying in the street.

According to the report, responding officers believed Sally Gore hit her husband after he got out of the car and she started backing out.

However, she told police that she was not aware he had been hit.

WESH spoke with one of the people who called the police that night. They didn’t want to be interviewed but expressed their condolences to the family.

One of the officers who arrived said they noted the smell of alcohol on Sally Gore’s breath and slurred speech. She agreed to a breathalyzer test, blowing a .120.

They arrested her, and she’s now charged with DUI manslaughter.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.