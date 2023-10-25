Possible electric shock in Florida fountain kills 1 adult, injures 4 others

By Viviana Lopez

JUPITER, Florida (WESH) — The Jupiter Police Department announced Monday afternoon one adult was killed and four others were injured after an electric shock within the fountain area at Harbourside Place Sunday afternoon.

Three children and two adults were sent to area hospitals after the incident.

As of Monday afternoon, three juveniles continue to recover at St. Mary’s Medical Center, one adult was released from Jupiter Medical Center, and the other adult victim, who was transported to Jupiter Medical Center, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue say around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, a juvenile went into the fountains at Harbourside Place and started having distress. The original report was for a possible drowning.

At that point, firefighters say others tried to jump in and help before there was a possible electric shock in the water.

Firefighters say it’s unclear how the possible electric shock could have happened. In total, eight people were evaluated for injuries.

“When we arrived on scene, the Jupiter Police Department and civilians were treating patients when we got here, so they got here very quick, and the community and Jupiter police were also involved in that, and that was a good thing,” said Capt. Tom Reyes, with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Florida Power & Light shut off power to the area as investigators worked to determine what happened.

