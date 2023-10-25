Skip to Content
New Jersey school district cancels Halloween-themed events

Published 8:41 AM

By Web Staff

    MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WCBS) — There will be no Halloween events at some schools in New Jersey.

The South Orange-Maplewood School District is kicking the holiday out of the classroom.

In a letter, school officials said there will be no Halloween-themed events and no costumes will be worn during school hours.

They say they believe ending Halloween celebrations will build equity and foster inclusion.

In a post on X, Gov. Phil Murphy said, “Seriously? We can’t let kids celebrate Halloween? Give me a break.”

