New Jersey school district cancels Halloween-themed events
By Web Staff
MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WCBS) — There will be no Halloween events at some schools in New Jersey.
The South Orange-Maplewood School District is kicking the holiday out of the classroom.
In a letter, school officials said there will be no Halloween-themed events and no costumes will be worn during school hours.
They say they believe ending Halloween celebrations will build equity and foster inclusion.
In a post on X, Gov. Phil Murphy said, “Seriously? We can’t let kids celebrate Halloween? Give me a break.”
