Entire production for Persian puppet theater show stolen in San Francisco

By JOSE FABIAN

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The entire production for “Song of the North” was stolen in San Francisco when their U-Haul was taken early Monday morning, the crew said.

Inside the moving truck were 500 puppets, masks, costumes, props, projectors and multiple scenic elements.

San Francisco police said they received the report of the stolen truck around 10:20 a.m. and were told the theft happened on the 2700 block on Van Ness Ave.

According to the crew, security cameras at the San Francisco Comfort Inn by the Bay showed the truck was stolen by two men at 2:30 a.m.

The crew said they had sold-out shows scheduled and were about to head to Seattle when the truck was stolen.

They are hoping to recover the contents of the truck and ask anyone who sees an abandoned U-Haul with AZ plates to contact police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.