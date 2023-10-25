Eagles’ Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata releasing 2nd Christmas album

By TOM DOUGHERTY

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — From protecting Jalen Hurts during games to singing holiday songs, three members of the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line never stop working.

Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata will release a second Christmas album — “A Philly Special Christmas Special” — this fall, according to a new release. An official release date has yet to be announced.

The 11-song album features an original Kelce holiday ditty called “Santa’s Night.”

“A Philly Special Christmas Special” will be sold as a limited-edition red vinyl, limited-edition gold vinyl and a double disc including the first album. It will also be available on all streaming services.

Vinyl orders will begin on Nov. 3.

Sales from the album will go toward the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The first album, “A Philly Special Christmas,” raised $1.25 million.

The Birds’ O-linemen recorded the record on Vera Y Records during the offseason, with producers Charlie Hall and former Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin.

Here is the album’s tracklist:

The Christmas Song This Christmas Dominick the Donkey Santa’s Night Christmas Time Is Here All I Want for Christmas Is You Pretty Paper The Dreidel Song Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Fairytale of Philadelphia Auld Lang Syne

