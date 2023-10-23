80-year-old woman found in neighbor’s garage

By Rebecca Weis

COLLIER COUNTY, Florida (WFTX) — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has found Margaret Gallaway and says she is safe.

During the search, deputies were going door to door and reviewing doorbell footage with Crown Point residents when they came across a video that captured a brief glimpse of a person entering a nearby open garage.

CCSO says they contacted the homeowner and obtained permission to enter the home and that is when they found Margaret.

CCSO deputies said the garage door was open on Monday afternoon when Galloway went missing but the homeowner later closed it.

CCSO says the homeowner was unaware that Gallaway was inside.

According to CCSO Gallaway has been taken to a hospital for evaluation and care.

Neighbors say CCSO Deputies told them Gallaway never entered the house and was stuck in the garage for six days without food or water.

Gallaway went missing on Monday, October 16, and has gained attraction with more than 100 volunteers showing up to help look for her.

Gallaway suffers from Alzheimer’s and is non-verbal.

Thanks to the efforts of residents and local law enforcement Margaret was found safely.

