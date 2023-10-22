Houston’s Very Own GONZO247 Shines In Comcast’s National Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

October 18, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the pulsing heart of Houston, the vibrant strokes and vivid colors of Mario Figueroa, famously known as GONZO247, breathe life into walls, turning them into masterpieces. Recognizing his profound impact on the art landscape, Comcast spotlighted GONZO247 as a luminary in their national Hispanic Heritage Month campaign, celebrating the indomitable spirit of Hispanic Americans.

Delving into the depths of his identity, GONZO247 opens up about navigating the complexities of being a second-generation American. He shares his artistic muses and gives a heartfelt nod to his Houston community, whose unwavering support played a pivotal role in shaping his latest artistic venture in collaboration with Comcast.

Houston’s Midtown resonates with the artistic brilliance of GONZO247’s latest creation, “Make your Wake”. This mesmerizing mural graces the northwest juncture of McGowen and San Jacinto Streets. Its luminous hues have redefined the facade of the Career and Recovery Resources building, turning it into a beacon of inspiration.

Nestled within this non-profit, dedicated professional tirelessly strive to metamorphose lives, guiding individuals to surmount their challenges. Dive into the transformative journey of Sylvia Guilliam as she shares her tale.

From September 15 to October 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month stands as a testament to the enduring contributions and influential legacy of Hispanic Americans, championing their pivotal role in shaping history, culture, and a plethora of groundbreaking achievements.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.