Tennessee mom pulls kids out for the year after high school threat prompts evacuation

By Marissa Sulek

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Houston County mom said she is taking her daughter out of school for the rest of the year. This comes after a student made a threatening statement and is now charged.

When Amanda Elliott saw students walking out of Houston County High School during an evacuation Thursday morning, she knew that would be her daughter Addi’s last day.

“My kids will not be going back to school,” said Elliott. “I got withdrawal forms yesterday.”

She said she’s not the only parent. This all happened after the Houston County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-year-old boy made a threatening statement to a student who told a teacher leading to the evacuation.

“They had sent pictures of this child like dressed in tactical uniform, like camo,” said Elliott.

The sheriff’s office said that’s what the 15-year-old was wearing when he made the threat. Students said it was homecoming week and Thursday was “Board Game Day’ where kids dress as their favorite character.

Sheriff Kevin Sugg said the boy will be charged as a juvenile with making a threat of mass violence on school property and will be disciplined by the school board.

“It took everything in me not to cry all day,” said Elliott. “We could have lost so many of our babies yesterday. It could have happened.”

Sheriff Sugg said some students stayed at school Thursday and others went home. But a few – like Elliott’s – will not be coming back.

WSMV4 reached out to Houston County Schools for comment and did not hear back.

