Reckless driver fled traffic stop, ditched car after fiery crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (WSVN) — Authorities are searching for a driver who, they said, fled a traffic stop after troopers attempted to pull him over for reckless driving and crashed the vehicle in a Miami Gardens neighborhood following a brief pursuit.

A 7News crew who was covering the aftermath of the wreck and bailout in the area of Northwest 37th Avenue and 213th Street found themselves in the middle of a tense response by Florida Highway Patrol troopers and other officers, Wednesday evening.

Cameras captured a subject who sprinted past the news unit with a gun in hand.

Meanwhile, frightened neighbors, several of them children, ran back into their homes, while cruisers and troopers moved across the area.

According to FHP, the chaotic chain of events began when troopers tried to pull over the reckless motorist along Northwest 37th Avenue.

Investigators said the driver would not stop, and a pursuit ensued.

It all came to a crashing end after a collision caused the subject’s vehicle to burst into flames. The driver fled on foot.

A multi-agency perimeter came next.

By nightfall, law enforcement officers where seen everywhere in this section of Miami Gardens.

The ditched and burned vehicle was towed away, as the search for the subject persisted.

7News cameras showed ash and car parts as well as tire marks off of County Line Road.

The frantic search went into Wednesday night. It appeared to be finished by 9 p.m.

FHP officials said they have not made an arrest.

If you have any information on this crash or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

