Milwaukee shelter receives food from a local restaurant monthly due to an anonymous donor

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Money from an anonymous donor has been put to good use at a Milwaukee homeless shelter.

They are getting dinner from a well-liked restaurant, once a month for five months.

“It’s great to give back because someone has given to me many, many times,” said Bennie Smith Jr of Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille.

A special delivery from Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille, so special the owner himself delivers it in warming trays.

Smith brought the Guest House of Milwaukee on 13th and Juneau all the fixings of a great meal. Two kinds of chicken, meatballs, mac n cheese, and collard greens.

“The bay chicken is definitely my dad’s, a lot of years, secret recipe, different ingredients,” said Smith.

“This is my dad’s recipe as well, the collard greens mixed with a couple of special ingredients, can’t tell you though. And this is my mom’s recipe, the macaroni and cheese. She, every Thanksgiving, can’t nobody cook macaroni but mom so,” said Smith.

“Oh, the guys love it. The soul food goes over very, very well,” said Christine Jacobs, Donor Relations and Communications Special for the Guest House.

“So, I just want to know how the food was tonight. It was really good,” said an unidentified shelter guest. The shelter guest went on to tell us he got out of prison not too long ago and that he appreciates the food and housing because without it, he would be outside.

The faces of the individuals were concealed out of respect for their wishes. In the room were veterans, and other guys in a challenging phase of life.

“So right now, our census is about 50 to 55 men. As the winter months kick in and the weather gets colder, we will get back up closer to that 86,” said Jacobs.

“I was talking to one of the residents here and they was explaining to me that they needed donations to allow them to be able to eat and everything and that really touched my heart,” said Smith.

“So, we don’t have a budget for food at all. We do rely on volunteers and donations to bring meals in,” said Jacobs.

About 10 times a month it’s a home cooked meal, people donating their time are cooking dinner for shelter guests right here in their own kitchen.

