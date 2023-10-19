Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Johnston retirement home nurse accused of forging checks from patients

By
Published 6:28 AM

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCCI) — A nurse at a Johnston retirement center is now facing multiple felony charges after investigators say he stole nearly $24,000 from his patients.

Police say between December 2014 and January 2015, Tommie Shaw stole personal checks from three patients, forged them and deposited the money into his bank account. He was working for Bishop Drumm Retirement Center at the time.

Shaw is now facing theft, forgery and dependent adult abuse charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content