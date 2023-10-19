Brandon 911 dispatcher dreams of becoming an ‘American Idol’

By Cecil Hannibal

Click here for updates on this story

BRANDON, Mississippi (WAPT) — From Brandon to the “American Idol” stage, it’s a dream come true for one performer who spends his days singing and his nights serving his community.

In the middle of the night, Aureius Myers takes calls as a dispatcher for the Brandon Police Department.

“We care just as much as police officers care about people’s lives in the city,” Myers said.

His voice may be the first you hear in a time of crisis, but Myers wants to use his voice for so much more. He’s one of five finalists from the Mississippi State Fair Idol who will now get the chance to audition in Nashville for executive producers of “American Idol.”

“It’s kind of surreal,” Myers said.

Myers has been waiting for his moment to shine, and so has his biggest fan — his mother, Sonya Myers.

“It was meant to be. It’s for him,” she said. “For 26, 27 years, the hair on my arms still stands up when he sings. It’s heartfelt.”

The Myers family is hoping the judges of “American Idol” feel the same way as he gets ready for the chance of a lifetime: to become the next American Idol.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.