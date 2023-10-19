A Hidden Painting In Waikiki Tells The Story of A World War II Era Filipino Fighting Force

By Robert Buan

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — Deep inside a bunker in Waikiki lies a key to unlock the story of a little known group of Filipino fighters.

The location is actually the Army Museum of Hawaii – one of the facilities housed by a repurposed artillery bunker. Deeper inside the bunker, past the exhibits and up where the artillery was mounted is an office with an impressive painting of the 26th cavalry.

“We don’t know where it came from,” said Eric Yonamine from the Army Museum Society, who shared what he does know about the hidden piece of artwork.

“In the early days of World War II when the Japanese had invaded, the Philippines were still occupied by horse cavalry.”

Soldiers on horseback. A scene you might think more about from 1841 versus 1941.

“If people forget we still had a cavalry in World War Two on horseback yet it was the amazing part.”

The battle turned out to be on December 8, 1941 – just 10 hours after the Japanese had attacked Pearl Harbor – thus recognized as major developments forcing the Philippines and the United States firmly into throes of World War II.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.