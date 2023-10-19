Skip to Content
3 children die following New Orleans East house fire; family members say father is responsible

    NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — New Orleans firefighters are investigating a house fire that left three children dead. The fire started Wednesday morning around midnight on America Street in the Plum Orchard area.

Firefighters arrived on scene and were told three kids were unaccounted for. They soon found two of them in front of the home.

A five-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy were rescued from the home but died at a hospital. The body of a 3-year-old boy was also found inside a home. He died at the scene. The mother was reportedly on her way to the home and was not there when the fire started.

Ring camera footage show a man leaving the scene of the fire and driving away in a black charger. Which was later found at Lafayette and River Road in Gretna.

NOPD identified the man seen leaving the house as Joseph Washington.

