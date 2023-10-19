20 cows die from tractor trailer rollover in Newtown

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

NEWTOWN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Twenty cows died in connection with a tractor trailer rollover on Interstate 84 in Newtown on Thursday morning.

Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the tractor trailer carried 44 cows.

It rolled over on the exit 10 off ramp from I-84 westbound around 3:30 a.m. The ramp was shut down as a result.

Westbound lanes of the highway were briefly shut down, but have since reopened.

Firefighters said there were no injuries to the driver.

Fourteen cows died and six more had to be euthanized, state police said.

The state Department of Agriculture, Department of Transportation, and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection all responded to the scene. A fuel spill was also reported.

Cleanup continued into the mid-morning hours of Thursday.

Investigators have not said what they believe led up to the crash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.