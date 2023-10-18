Young boy recognized for saving brother’s life in Clackamas County

By Web Staff

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A young boy is receiving some rightful recognition as a hero for saving his brother’s life.

Nefi DeMoura was honored with the Citizen Life Saving Award at Monday night’s Clackamas Fire Board meeting.

Nefi and his brother Moroni were waiting for a school bus on Oct. 12 when a car came up onto the sidewalk towards them. Nefi was able to pull his brother back from the path of the car but not before the car ran over his feet.

The driver of the car took off and died in a head-on crash less than a mile away.

Nefi was okay and his brother was treated at the scene.

