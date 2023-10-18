Westchester County police investigating allegations of racial taunts directed at high school cheerleaders

By Web Staff

YORKTOWN, New York (WCBS) — Police in northern Westchester County are investigating taunts directed at cheerleaders during a high school football game.

It happened Friday in Yorktown as Nyack visited Lakeland High School.

Nyack cheerleaders reported being taunted during halftime and after the game. Some of them said they heard racial epithets reportedly coming from spectators at the game.

The Nyack superintendent says the Lakeland District quickly apologized and Nyack cheerleaders reacted with “fortitude and resilience.”

