Man steals car from gas station with 2-year-old in back seat, leaves baby at nearby hotel

By Yasmine Julmisse

BOYNTON BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Boynton Beach police are searching for a man they believe stole a car from a gas station with a baby in the back seat Tuesday.

Officials say that at around 6:30 a.m., the suspect pulled up to the Mobil gas station located at 850 West Gateway Boulevard in a white SUV. The man had another person with him.

The suspect then got in the victim’s car and drove away, getting on Interstate 95 and eventually reaching the Residence Inn Hotel in Boca Raton.

Police say the man then left the child there.

It’s unclear where the driver of the stolen vehicle was at the time the suspect entered and stole the car.

The victim’s vehicle was eventually found on Butts Road near the Boca Raton mall.

Boynton Beach police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect or who has any information that may lead to identifying him to contact Detective Leitner at 561-742-6113.

