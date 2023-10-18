10 million pizzas made each year at Green Bay business



WGBA

By Jon Erickson

Click here for updates on this story

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WGBA) — Millions of pizza parties are made possible because of the work done at Hansen Foods in Green Bay.

Ten million pizzas are made at the facility each year, said Randy Charles, CEO of AK Pizza Crust. Hansen Foods is a subsidiary of AK Pizza Crust.

“We do all things pizza, we make a lot of crust and we top a lot of pizza,” Charles said.

Brands including Pep’s Drafthaus and Pep’s Legit Pizza are made at the facility.

Employees at the factory make pizzas that people can purchase around the country.

“It’s fantastic, it’s always been a huge manufacturing base,” Charles said of the pizzas being made in Green Bay and sent around the country.

“People think of the paper industry, but the food industry is massive here,” Charles said.

each year at Green Bay business

Millions of pizza parties are made possible because of the work done at Hansen Foods in Green Bay.

4 11.png

By: Jon EricksonPosted at 5:59 PM, Oct 16, 2023 and last updated 7:15 PM, Oct 16, 2023

October is Manufacturing Month

Ten million pizzas are made each year at Hansen Foods in Green Bay, according to the CEO of Hansen Foods’ parent company

Watch the video to hear from a pizza taste-tester

Millions of pizza parties are made possible because of the work done at Hansen Foods in Green Bay.

Ten million pizzas are made at the facility each year, said Randy Charles, CEO of AK Pizza Crust. Hansen Foods is a subsidiary of AK Pizza Crust.

“We do all things pizza, we make a lot of crust and we top a lot of pizza,” Charles said.

Brands including Pep’s Drafthaus and Pep’s Legit Pizza are made at the facility.

Employees at the factory make pizzas that people can purchase around the country.

“It’s fantastic, it’s always been a huge manufacturing base,” Charles said of the pizzas being made in Green Bay and sent around the country.

“People think of the paper industry, but the food industry is massive here,” Charles said.

Recent Stories from nbc26.com

“[There’s] a solid work ethic, with a lot of skill to automate and make it all happen, we’re in the perfect spot in the country to service the rest of the country.”

John Graycarek has what some people might call a dream job.

He works at Hansen Foods in research and development for pizzas, and does a lot of taste testing.

“It’s a combination of a lot of different things,” he said of the process of trying to improve a longtime staple like a frozen pizza.

“It can be the crust, it can the type of pepperoni, the amount of slices, just the quality of the ingredients all together,” Graycarek said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.