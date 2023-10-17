NYPD: Suspect tried to remove man’s turban, punched him on bus in Queens

By Web Staff

New York, NY (WCBS) — Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a Queens bus passenger who was wearing a turban and mask.

It happened on an MTA bus near 118th Street and Liberty Avenue on Sunday.

The man allegedly approached the 19-year-old passenger and said, “We don’t wear that in this country and take that mask off,” according to police.

The man then punched the passenger, who was left with a small cut, police said.

Investigators said the man tried to remove the passenger’s turban before running off.

