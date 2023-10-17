Meet the baker putting in 70-hour weeks to bring you Phillies-themed desserts

By WAKISHA BAILEY, JOE BRANDT

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Phillie Phanatic cupcakes and “Dancing on My Own” cookies are some of MLB postseason offerings at Jacquette’s Bakery in Broomall, Pennsylvania.

With the Phillies in the National League Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, excitement is high and one way people are celebrating with sweet treats – on theme for Red October.

Manager and pastry chef Gabriella Messina told us there was a big push for Phillies-themed pastries last year when the team won the National League pennant against the Padres and faced off in the World Series against the Houston Astros.

“This year, everyone was asking us, ‘when are we going to have them back?’ And so we started extra early this year,” Messina said.

Messina said the sporty desserts have brought in customers old and new.

“Our sales have increased about 20% over the last couple weeks,” Messina said.

