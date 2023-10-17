Atlanta’s first AI supermarket set to open in Chamblee

By Madeline Montgomery and Jennifer Lifsey

CHAMBLEE, Georgia (WANF) — Atlanta’s first artificial intelligence supermarket is opening Tuesday in Chamblee.

The store is called Green Picks Market, and everything is done using a smartphone. Customers will access the store using a smartphone app, scanning a unique QR code to begin their transaction. The technology autonomously tracks each product’s placement, movement, and location, offering customers a convenient shopping journey with no lines or checkout process. Receipts are swiftly provided through the app and email.

Green Picks Market focuses on healthy, low-sodium, allergen-free, low-sugar, and GMO-free foods. Their diverse range includes organic produce, vegan options, deli meats, frozen goods, a bakery section, automated coffee machines, and a selection of ready-to-eat meals.

Green Picks Market will have its grand opening on Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. at its Attiva Peachtree location on Peachtree Boulevard. Business hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

