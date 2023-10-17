18-year-old struck and killed by train after fainting onto subway tracks in Jackson Heights, Queens

By NATALIE DUDDRIDGE

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — An 18-year-old girl fainted and fell onto the subway tracks, where she was struck and killed by a train early Tuesday morning in Jackson Heights, Queens.

Police said the girl suffered a medical episode and collapsed around 6:30 a.m. at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station.

Investigators reviewed the surveillance footage, and her death is not considered suspicious.

“Our hearts and our prayers from the New York City Transit family go out to her family. By all accounts, this was just a tragic accident that sadly occurred today, no criminality at all,” New York City Transit Authority President Richard Davey said. “Any time we lose a young New Yorker, 18 years old, it’s a moment that I think we all take to cherish our families and our own lives.”

Members of the NYPD and medical examiner’s office removed the girl’s body on a stretcher as passengers paused in silence on the platform.

“That was my first time, I was just a little confused seeing it,” one rider said. “But I heard the news, my heart goes out to their family.”

“I always hear about accidents like that. This is the first time I’ve seen a body, I’m pretty shocked and worried,” said another rider.

“I felt so bad now and nervous now,” another rider added. “I can’t imagine.”

Subway service was impacted for several hours as police investigated, but trains are once again running on a normal schedule.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.