Metro Detroit family files lawsuit to bring loved ones home from Gaza

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Metro Detroit family has filed a lawsuit, claiming the U.S. government is responsible for the safe return of loved ones trapped in Gaza.

“Our family is hurting, and we just want them back,” said Lisa Alarayshi.

“Right now, they’re not in any form or shape of a safe area. They’re still there,” said Yahya Alarayshi of his parents. “We’re just hoping the best for them, and they come home safely.”

Alarayshi’s parents went to Israel in September on vacation to visit other members of their family.

Now, feeling helpless, the Alarayshi family is moving forward with a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Defense, alleging the failure of getting American citizens home.

“This is the time that you should act upon … addressing and securing citizens from abroad, says Nabih Ayad, founder of the Arab American Civil Rights League.

The lawsuit is in partnership with the Arab American Civil Rights League and the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee. The Alarayshi family reached out to the ACRL looking for guidance on how to get his parents home safely.

“When you let your people go on vacation, and something terrible happens, and you don’t feel obligated to pick them up, that is not right. We should save every man that is ours, and you don’t leave people behind,” said Lisa Alarayshi.

“My father and I, we moved here in 2000, and we haven’t seen anywhere like this before. They’re not safe there at all whatsoever,” says Yahya Alarayshi.

