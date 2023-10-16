Have you closed Wolski’s? Tavern celebrates 115 years of business

By Bella Van Lanen

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Wolski’s Tavern celebrated 115 years of business with a block party.

Patrons gathered outside the business for drinks, local food trucks and live music on Oct. 15. The event was free to attend.

The family owned bar is an Eastside hidden gem; serving drinks and popcorn since 1908 near E. Pulaski St. and N. Kane. For decades, the tavern has handed out “I Closed Wolski’s” bumper stickers to patrons who stay until closing time; making it an iconic city symbol.

Owners say the anniversary party is a celebration of the community built at the bar.

“We have the best patrons in Milwaukee,” said co-owner Bernard Bondar. “I mean we’re just flattered. People come in with old memories. It’s just humbling for us.”

The event wrapped up at 6 p.m., but people were encouraged to stay until Wolski’s closed at 2 a.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.