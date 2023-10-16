Business owner shocked to learn he’ll receive life-saving kidney transplant from friend

By Kayla James

NORWALK, Iowa (KCCI) — Just three months after calling for help finding a match for a life-saving kidney transplant, the owner of Winn’s Pizza in Norwalk says he’s feeling grateful after a friend’s fiancé answered the call.

Andrew Sayasane owns Winn’s Pizza in Norwalk. Back in July, he spoke with KCCI about his condition: a kidney disease that has made his current kidneys less than 7% effective compared to healthy ones.

Earlier this month, Sayasane was surprised by Lainie Fox when she announced in a special way that she was a match.

“I knew his story and my fiancé, Dennis, had tried to donate but didn’t qualify,” Fox said.

Fox believes what pushed her to act so fast and try to help is the fact that she lost her father to kidney disease five years ago.

“I just remember the first thing I asked was, ‘Can I donate my kidney to him?'” said Fox, recalling when her father was alive. “But he was too sick. I think that had a lot to do with me really wanting to help.”

Sayasane says he is shocked and overwhelmed by Fox’s actions.

“She did all this testing. Being a mother and finding time to do that, that’s just really incredible,” Sayasane said.

Sayasane’s transplant is set for Dec. 4 in Iowa City. The Norwalk Knights of Columbus is hosting a benefit for Sayasane to help pay for his medical costs at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Norwalk on Oct. 22, starting at 8 a.m.

Anyone looking to help with medical costs can do so at this GoFundMe found here: gofundme.com/f/tzpc68-andrew-needs-our-help

