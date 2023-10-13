Mayor Sylvester Turner Lauds the Triumphant Evolution of MBK Houston

By Francis Page, Jr.

October 10, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a heartwarming event today, Mayor Sylvester Turner took to the stage to magnify the monumental strides made by My Brother’s Keeper Houston (MBKH) during his stewardship spanning eight impactful years. The event was further illuminated by the introduction of its spirited new Director, Chazz Bailey, who enlightened the audience with his visionary plans for MBKH’s forthcoming endeavors.

Embarking as a pioneering initiative under the Houston Health Department, MBKH has been a beacon for boys and young men of color in the city. By synergizing the prowess of educational stalwarts, diligent nonprofits, and various collaborative partners, MBKH has architectured a robust framework to amplify opportunities and bridge the persistent disparity gaps plaguing underserved sectors of our community.

Mayor Turner eloquently remarked, “Our journey isn’t merely about ticking off activities; it’s a profound commitment to metamorphosing lives, nurturing them to see a brighter horizon beyond challenges.” He further emphasized the unwavering dedication to embrace everyone, regardless of gender, age, or background, ensuring they envision a promising tomorrow.

Since its inception in 2014, MBKH has been an indispensable catalyst, uplifting young souls from the depths of poverty in some of Houston’s traditionally marginalized neighborhoods. The initiative has been at the forefront, championing pivotal changes in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, initiating mentorship programs, and fostering alliances for a compounded positive impact.

Director Bailey outlined his aspirations for MBKH and shed light on the ‘Six Milestones’ – a stellar blueprint that has been instrumental in sculpting the future of Houston’s young populace. He fervently stated, “Our objective is crystal clear – forging a world where access to unparalleled opportunities, unwavering support, and transformative change for our young men isn’t just a dream but a tangible reality.”

The Six Pillars Guiding MBKH’s Ethos Are:

Fostering a Healthy Beginning and School Readiness. Ensuring Proficiency in Reading by Third Grade. Facilitating High School Graduation with College and Career Preparedness. Assisting in Postsecondary Education or Vocational Training Completion. Guiding Seamless Entry into the Professional Arena. Keeping Our Youth on the Right Path and Offering Redemption Opportunities. MBKH’s influential allies encompass stalwarts like the Houston Youth Workforce Council, MBK Wrap Network, MBK ReDirect Diversion Program, and the MBK TeamUp for Houston’s Youth. Stephen L. Williams, the esteemed director of the Houston Health Department, expressed, “It’s an honor for the Houston Health Department to spearhead such a transformative initiative, charting a triumphant course for our city’s young men.”

In a rousing conclusion, Mayor Turner reaffirmed his unwavering allegiance to MBKH and the future torchbearers of Houston, stating, “Consider this a revitalized beginning. The mayor stands resolutely with MBKH, and in the coming months, this program will be graced with my undivided attention and intensified endeavors.”

