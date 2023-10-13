Man pinned against car in road rage incident; police arrest suspect

By Kathryn Doorey

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV) — A 29-year-old man is in serious condition after he was pinned by a driver in a road rage incident in Kailua.

Honolulu Police arrested 52-year-old Konrad Solomon Wednesday on suspicion of assault and criminal property damage.

On Wednesday, October 12, around 5 p.m., Solomon allegedly pinned the victim against his car after a road rage incident.

Police arrested Solomon about an hour later, near Kailua Elementary School.

He has not yet been charged.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

