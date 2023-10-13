Skip to Content
Man arrested in dog attack that killed woman

Published 11:00 AM

By Tracy Gladney

    TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KTBS) — The owner of a pack of dogs that fatally mauled a woman to death was arrested Thursday in connection with the attack.

Chris Scott surrendered to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with negligent homicide.

The victim, Brenda Witt, died Sept. 24. Her body was found in a parked car on her property in Genoa off County Road 18. Authorities suspected she got in the car to get away from the dogs.

According to jail records, Scott was freed after posting a bond of $5,200.

Miller County Sheriff Wayne Easley said all of the dogs involved in the attack were euthanized.

