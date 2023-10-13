‘I know he’s smiling down’: Neighbors help family harvest crops after farmer’s death

By Marcus McIntosh

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — In August, Barb Schwarck lost her husband of 42 years, Mark Schwarck. The lifelong farmer died after taking a fall.

Barb Schwarck wondered how she would get through harvest. It turns out, her community was there to help her.

“I never imagined anything like this,” Barb Schwarck said.

Some 70 people, 20 trucks and 13 combines showed up to help, with some calling the effort a “community harvest.”

The harvest was organized by Barb Schwarck’s nephew, Jared Cook.

“We kind of put this together. And there’s been just an outpouring of people wanting to help,” Cook said.

The harvest, which usually takes at least two weeks, took a single day for the group.

Barb Schwarck said the help she received means so much to her family.

“I know he’s smiling down and watching today, and he’s feeling very humble himself,” Barb Schwark said.

