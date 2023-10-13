Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

‘I know he’s smiling down’: Neighbors help family harvest crops after farmer’s death

By
Published 12:43 PM

By Marcus McIntosh

Click here for updates on this story

    HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — In August, Barb Schwarck lost her husband of 42 years, Mark Schwarck. The lifelong farmer died after taking a fall.

Barb Schwarck wondered how she would get through harvest. It turns out, her community was there to help her.

“I never imagined anything like this,” Barb Schwarck said.

Some 70 people, 20 trucks and 13 combines showed up to help, with some calling the effort a “community harvest.”

The harvest was organized by Barb Schwarck’s nephew, Jared Cook.

“We kind of put this together. And there’s been just an outpouring of people wanting to help,” Cook said.

The harvest, which usually takes at least two weeks, took a single day for the group.

Barb Schwarck said the help she received means so much to her family.

“I know he’s smiling down and watching today, and he’s feeling very humble himself,” Barb Schwark said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content