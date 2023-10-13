Charles Porter, Jr.: A Legendary Voice and a Beacon of Excellence

By Francis Page, Jr.

October 9, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — With profound respect and admiration, we remember the life of Charles Porter, Jr., a broadcasting giant and a heartfelt leader who touched countless lives through his impeccable career and warm demeanor. Born on February 20, 1942, in Arcola, TX, Charles was a shining gem from the beginning. As the sole child of Charlie Porter, Sr., and Rosa Rainey (Robinson) Porter, he was destined to leave an indelible mark in the world.

Charles’s journey began at H.I.S.D. schools, culminating with his graduation from Booker T. Washington High School. Here, his passions bloomed as he serenaded many with the melodious tunes from his saxophone. His academic pursuits led him to Texas Southern University, where fate intertwined his path with Lola McIntosh, his future life partner.

His love for his nation was evident when he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1960. As a proud frogman, he regaled many with tales of valor and camaraderie. An honorable discharge in 1964 marked the end of this chapter, but it was just the beginning of his life’s narrative.

In 1966, the beautiful city of Houston bore witness to Charles and Lola’s union. Their love blossomed, leading to the birth of their beloved “rascals”, Charles III, Stacy, and Phillippa. Life took another turn, and he later married Helen Santee, welcoming their son, Jonas. Family was Charles’s anchor, and his relationships, especially with his first cousin Shirley Mae Ingram, were a testament to his unwavering love and commitment.

His spiritual connection was deeply rooted in the Episcopal Church. Charles’s enchanting voice was not just reserved for broadcasting; he served his faith and community as a “lay reader” in his parishes.

To say that Charles was a pioneer would be an understatement. Beginning his illustrious career at KCOH AM Radio, he soon expanded his horizons to KYOK AM radio as a diligent News Director. But the world was yet to witness his true magnificence. His transition to KTRK-TV, ABC-13, was nothing short of historic. Becoming the first Black television news reporter and producer in Houston, Charles broke barriers, set new standards, and inspired a generation. His award-winning programs, especially the insightful documentary on Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, are testaments to his dedication to authentic storytelling.

With an incredible five-decade career spanning radio and television, Charles was not just a professional; he was a mentor, a guide, and a beacon of hope for many budding journalists. His contributions paved the way for countless professionals, ensuring that his legacy would thrive for generations to come.

After a prolonged illness, Charles Porter, Jr. made his heavenly transition on October 2, 2023. He leaves behind a legacy of love, including two daughters, two sons, 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. The depth of his influence is immeasurable, and his absence will be profoundly felt.

Services Details:

Visitation: Monday, Oct. 9th

5-7 p.m.

Location: Missouri City Funeral Home at Glen Park

419 Present St.

Missouri City, Texas

Funeral Service: Tuesday, Oct. 10th

11:30 am

Location: St. Thomas Episcopal Church

4900 Jackwood St.

Houston, TX 77096

