Breast cancer survivor shares story after receiving stage 3 diagnosis in 2018

By Liz Strzepa

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, Vermont (WPTZ) — Taryn Cocheo, of Manchester, Vermont, is grateful to have a clean bill of health five years after she was diagnosed with stage III breast cancer.

“I found a lump and I went to the doctor the very next day. I just had a gut feeling that it was (cancer),” she said.

Cocheo started chemotherapy right away before getting a double mastectomy and finishing up with radiation.

She credits her doctors’ treatment plans and community support, leading her into remission.

“It’s hard, but we can do hard things. There’s a community there for you,” she said.

Cocheo is one of the hundreds of participants who will be attending the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk on Saturday, Oct. 14, in Manchester, Vermont.

It’s a major fundraiser for the organization which funds breast cancer research.

“The goal is to put an end to breast cancer,” said Linda Maness, with the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Organizers said there’s still plenty of time to register for Saturday morning’s walk in person and virtually.

“We are still offering a virtual walk where you are registration, should it be too far to travel,” Maness said.

Cocheo said she’s looking forward to walking alongside other breast cancer survivors and supporting those currently going through treatment.

“It’s really a great feeling seeing all those people up on the stage and going off on the walk together,” she said.

Together, participants lift each other up one step at a time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.