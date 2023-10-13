Armored truck driver shot outside Bank of America branch

By Bryanna Gallagher

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Police are investigating after an armored truck driver was shot on Thursday afternoon in South Philadelphia.

It happened outside of a Bank of America branch on the 1900 block of S. Columbus Blvd.

According to police, the driver had pulled up to make a delivery to an ATM in the bank’s driveway.

When he got out of the truck, the suspects backed a gold or tan sedan into the driveway and blocked the driver’s way.

Two suspects, armed with at least one gun between them, jumped out of the car and then got into a struggle with the driver.

That’s when the armored truck driver was shot. The bullet missed his ballistic vest and hit him in the side. He is hospitalized in critical condition.

During the struggle the suspects’ gun fell apart, police said, so they took the truck driver’s gun. They also took the bag of money and fled.

Police say there may have been a third suspect who was driving the sedan.

No arrests have been reported.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a Brinks truck outside the bank surrounded by crime scene tape.

A number of Philadelphia police officers have converged on the scene.

