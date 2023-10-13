2 suspected tire thieves get getaway vehicle stuck on rock, police say

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

MERIDEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Two men were arrested for vehicle break-ins that happened in a Meriden community.

Police said Delquan Talley, 32, and Ricardo Torres, 36, both of Hartford, were part of a group that was in two vehicles spotted in the Mattabasset Drive area on Thursday.

The group was reportedly breaking into vehicles.

When an officer arrived, one of the drivers took off at a high rate of speed. The officer did not pursue.

The second vehicle was found, but its driver drove around one cruiser and hit a large rock. The car was then lodged on the rock.

“The driver continued to try and free the car from the rock, and eventually he was able to do so, at which time he rammed another Meriden police cruiser head-on,” Meriden police said. “The male driver and a second male then exited the car and fled on foot.”

The driver, Talley, was arrested almost immediately without incident.

The passenger, Torres, was also found. Police said he hid in an open garage in the neighborhood.

Further investigation revealed that at least three parked cars had been entered and one vehicle had the lug nuts of all four tires removed. Police said it appeared that the suspects were trying to steal tires. Lug nuts from the vehicle were located inside of the suspect’s vehicle, which police said was unregistered and uninsured.

Talley was found to have a suspended driver’s license as well as an active warrant out of Hartford.

Torres was found to have an active warrant out of Norwich. He was also found to be in possession of 1.1 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Talley was charged with assault on a public safety officer, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, fourth-degree larceny, possession of burglary tools, interfering with an officer, second-degree criminal trespass, misuse of marker plates, operating under suspension, operating with no insurance, and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Torres was charged with fourth-degree larceny, interfering with an officer, second-degree criminal trespass, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 500,000.00 bond was placed on each suspect. Both were scheduled to face a judge on Oct. 26.

Torres was treated for minor injuries.

No police officers were hurt.

Two Meriden police cruisers were heavily damaged in the incident. The cruiser that was rammed by Talley sustained heavy damage and another cruiser sustained damage when another officer pulled up behind the suspect’s vehicle in order to prevent it from being moved.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.