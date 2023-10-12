Woman tells police she was scammed out of $15,000 by man claiming to be Johnny Depp

By Dan Crisler

OMAHA, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) — Captain Jack Sparrow has struck again!

A 68-year-old Omaha woman told police she was scammed out of $15,000 by a man who claimed he was Johnny Depp.

The scam happened last month, according to a police report. The woman told police “Depp” first contacted her through the Meta app Messenger and then from various phone numbers. The man told the woman he wanted to marry but needed $10,000 from her to afford a wedding planner because, according to the report, “he had his money tied up in different things.”

At the man’s request, the woman sent him the money through her credit card. Although it appeared the man had repaid the money, the woman ended her involvement as she sensed the scam. The woman later discovered the man canceled the $10,000 repayment and took another $5,000 from her.

The woman retained the phone numbers the man called from. She also contacted her credit card company. The woman gave police an email address that investigators can use to retrieve phone logs and other information.

