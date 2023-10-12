Milwaukee pastor shot multiple times in carjacking

By Yukare Nakayama

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A 58-year-old man shot near 55th and Custer on Monday, Oct. 9 has been identified as Kevin Simmons, an assistant pastor at Miracle Temple.

Simmons’ friend Nigel Harvey said the 58-year-old is known for giving back to his community.

“He shows up when he’s needed. Community cleanups, whatever you’ll ask of him he’ll do,” said Harvey.

Harvey said he met Simmons about eight years ago at Crean Skills Inc., a basketball organization that aims to curb violence. Simmons is a senior official at the organization and is also a mentor to the players.

“Kevin is a very prominent member of the community and he’s loved very much,” said Harvey. Harvey said his friend was shot about seven times during the alleged carjacking.

Milwaukee police said a vehicle was taken during the robbery and has since been recovered. Police couldn’t confirm if the car belonged to Simmons.

Harvey said Simmons is in stable condition and hopes to have him back on the court by next year.

“He is a fighter and we have all the confidence, I have all the confidence in the world that he’s going to pull through because he’s a strong man,” said Harvey.

He asks the community to put the guns down.

“Before you pull the trigger, think,” said Harvey. “Think before you act because you take someone’s life, you’re taking your life too.”

Milwaukee police have no one in custody and are still looking for the unknown suspects. Anyone with information is urged to reach out to Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or utilize the P3 Tips online service.

