Windsor man arrested in child luring case involving 15-year-old from Michigan

DETROIT (WWJ) — A Windsor, Ontario man has been arrested in connection to a child luring case targeting a teen from Michigan, Windsor police said.

Stephen Duffy, 32, was arrested and charged with luring a child under 18 years via telecommunications.

In December 2022, the Adrian Police Department launched an investigation after receiving a report of an individual targeting a teen.

Officers discovered that a man was trying to solicit explicit photos from a girl that he knew was 15 years old.

In addition, the man had sent the teen photos of himself and requested to meet her in person.

The Adrian Police Department traced the suspect’s IP address to Windsor, which caused the Windsor Police ICE unit to take over the investigation.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, the ICE unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 27000 block of Scarsdale Road and arrested Duffy.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4896, Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 to leave an anonymous tip or online at catchcrooks.com.

Any victim in need of support is encouraged to contact the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.

