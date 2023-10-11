“Turtleboy News” blogger charged with witness intimidation in Karen Read case

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

STOUGHTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — “Turtleboy News” blogger Aidan Kearney was arrested Wednesday and charged with witness intimidation in the Karen Read case.

Special prosecutor Ken Mello said Massachusetts State Police arrested Kearney and brought him to the Holden barracks. He’s being held there until his arraignment in Stoughton District Court in the afternoon. Kearney is facing nine complaints of witness intimidation, according to Mello.

Kearney is known in the area as a blogger for local news events.

Kearney has been writing about the Read case for months and recording himself confronting witnesses. It’s unclear which witnesses the charges relate to and what prosecutors say Kearney is accused of. More information is expected to come out during his arraignment.

Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police officer John O’Keefe. She has pleaded not guilty and outside the courthouse in May, she told reporters “We know who did it. We know. And we know who spearheaded this coverup. You all know.”

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey released a statement in August condemning the “absolutely baseless” harassment of witnesses in the Read case. He added “Conspiracy theories are not evidence.”

Morrissey said he appointed Mello, an attorney from Fall River, as an independent counsel under the special prosecutor statute to “look into the accusations of witness intimidation and other actions” by Kearney.

A trial date in the Read case has been set for March 12, 2024.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.