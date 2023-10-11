St. Tammany officials working to determine unknown substance in Slidell-area waterways

By Web Staff

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, Louisiana (WDSU) — Officials in St. Tammany Parish are working to determine what a milky substance, seen on the surface of Moonraker Lake in Eden Isle, is.

Testing has reportedly determined that the substance is not flammable and is pH neutral, meaning it does not pose a threat to people who live in the area, a parish spokesperson said.

That spokesperson tells WDSU that a gas or water line break has been ruled out as a possible cause. The parish is now investigating natural causes, including marsh bacteria, methane pockets or a sinkhole.

Neighbors complained about a strong smell of sewage, which appeared around the same time as the milky substance in the water.

WDSU reached out to Magnolia Water, the utility that services the area around Moonraker Lake. A representative sent the following statement:

Magnolia Water authorized personnel have been working with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality since Sunday, October 8th, investigating reports of odor and deceased wildlife in the Eden Isle residential area of Slidell. A thorough evaluation of both sewer collection lines and water distribution lines showed no evidence of a leak associated with Magnolia Water Utility Operating Company facilities.

“I greatly appreciate the coordinated effort of our first responders who investigated this substance to ensure the safety of our citizens,” said President Cooper in a statement. “We have been informed that this substance is not dangerous to citizens. The Department of Environmental Quality will be conducting further investigation to determine if any further steps are warranted.”

Parish officials say further testing of the water is underway and results will be released as soon as possible.

