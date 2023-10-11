Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Man gets away with cash after blowing up ATM in West Philadelphia: police

<i></i><br/>A man gets away with cash after blowing up an ATM in West Philadelphia.
Lawrence, Nakia

A man gets away with cash after blowing up an ATM in West Philadelphia.
By
Published 10:53 AM

By JANELLE BURRELL

Click here for updates on this story

    PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — An explosion rattled a West Philadelphia neighborhood Wednesday night when police say a man blew up an ATM.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on North 57th Street.

investigators say a man put something inside of an ATM inside a takeout restaurant and then it exploded.

Police the man grabbed the cash and left in car that was waiting nearby.

Police reviewed surveillance video shows that same car dropped off the man about a block away before the explosion.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content