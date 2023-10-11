Cook County inmates participating in third international chess competition

By JERAMIE BIZZLE

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Inmates at Cook County jail are flexing their strategy skills during the jail’s third virtual international chess competition.

It’s part of a partnership with the International Chess Federation.

Created in 2012, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office says the program is widely regarded as a model program for jails and prisons around the world.

The chess matches got underway at 9 a.m.

