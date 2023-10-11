APD officer fired after tasing deacon during traffic stop that led to his death

By Web staff

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — The Atlanta Police Department officer who Tased a man during a traffic stop has been fired. The man later died and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation ruled the death a homicide.

Police Chief Darin Schierbaum announced Tuesday that officer Kiran Kimbrough was fired after an internal investigation. In a statement, the department said that the officer “violated standard operating procedure when he failed to have a supervisor on the scene prior to proceeding with the physical arrest.”

“Every single person and life in the City of Atlanta matters to me,” Schierbaum said. “Part of my job is to assess, evaluate, and adjust how this police department is carrying out its sworn mission to serve and protect the citizens of this city. I understand the difficult and dangerous job that our officers do each and every day throughout the city. I do not arrive at these decisions lightly. Only after a diligent review of all of the facts, while ensuring the due process of our officers, do I arrive at my decision.”

Johnny Hollman, 62, was arrested and tased after he allegedly refused to sign a traffic ticket in early August.

Hollmon had underlying conditions of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes and obesity, the report said.

The autopsy report comes after Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens ordered a full investigation of Hollman’s death.

Hollman’s daughter Anitra told Atlanta News First, “My daddy was dealing with asthma ever since he was a child. Ever since he was a child, he had chronic asthma, and everybody knew it. Everybody knew it. You couldn’t put him in distress. It would flare up. He can’t breathe when he says he can’t breathe, and you all have to take care of him.”

The department said that a full investigation by the GBI, as well as an investigation by the Fulton County district attorney is “pending.”

The attorney for Kimbrough, Lance LoRusso, issued the following statement:

“Officer K. Kimbrough vehemently denies any wrongdoing or policy violations in connection with the investigation, detention, and arrest of Mr. Johnny Hollman. He will appeal his termination reportedly predicated upon his failure to call for a supervisor when Mr. Hollman refused to sign a lawfully issued citation as he was legally obligated to do. Our client is a decorated law enforcement officer and looks forward to the release of the entire investigation. The loss of any life is tragic. However, Officer Kimbrough’s actions in detaining Mr. Hollman and making a lawful arrest did not cause Mr. Hollman’s death.”

