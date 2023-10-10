Officials report mass casualty incident after multiple people get sick at NW Miami-Dade event

By NICOLE ARDILA, LYNN MARTINEZ

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — An outdoor event in Northwest Miami-Dade ended abruptly after authorities responded to reports of multiple people becoming ill.

The incident occurred at the 9th annual Afrikin Diaspora Fundraising Festival event located at the Circle of Brotherhood Headquarters, at 5094 NW 24th Ave. in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Both the City of Miami Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene, later reporting it as a level two mass casualty incident.

Police were then called over and identified it as a safety concern because of the large amount of people at the event, according to MDFR.

Multiple patients are on scene and units are staged to assess patients. Three patients with minor to non-life-threatening injuries have been reportedly transported to local area hospitals.

Information on what caused people to get sick has not been released yet.

