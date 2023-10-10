Man convicted for selling fatal dose of fentanyl, first dealer murder conviction in California

By SHAWNTE PASSMORE

PLACER COUNTY, California (KOVR) — It’s a first in the state of California: A fentanyl dealer who was convicted of murder and has now been sentenced.

Nathaniel Cabacungan, 21, is accused of selling the drug to 15-year-old Roseville girl, Jewels Wolf, who died in June 2022. Cabancungan was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, the Placer County DA’s Office said.

It was an emotional day inside the courtroom. Family and friends of Jewels Wolf read statements in front of the judge, but prosecutors are hesitant to call this day a celebration.

The tragic reality is the parents won’t get their daughter back.

I spoke with Jewels’ mom, who says she’s still in mourning.

“I knew it had to happen. I wanted it to happen, but there’s no preparing for this,” said Wolf’s mother. “It’s bittersweet because it still doesn’t bring my daughter back.”

Following the sentencing, state and local leaders praised the moment, saying this case could serve as a precedent. It also sends a message to dealers of fentanyl and other drugs: stay out of Placer County.

