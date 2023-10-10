Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

3 Northeastern University students safely evacuated from Israel amid deadly Hamas attack

By
Published 9:13 AM

By MATT SCHOOLEY

Click here for updates on this story

    BOSTON (WBZ) — Northeastern University said its security team helped safely evacuate all three of its students who were in Israel when Hamas’ deadly attacks began over the weekend.

The university said students Jesse Ruigomez and Keren Doherty were completing co-ops in Tel Aviv when the attacks started Saturday.

Classmate Joshua Einhorn is studying in Greece, but was in Jerusalem visiting family during the Jewish holiday Simchat Torah.

Northeastern said Ruigomez and Doherty were provided transportation and a security detail to an airport about 40 miles from Gaza. They were then able to safely fly out of the country.

Before the attacks, Einhorn already had travel plans booked to return to Greece. He safely exited Israel on Sunday.

Northeastern’s director of global security Khushal Safi said on the university’s website that this was an example of why students and faculty are required to register when traveling abroad.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content