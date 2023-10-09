West Maui reopens to tourists

By Jeremy Lee

Click here for updates on this story

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV) — It has been billed as a “phased” reopening. But West Maui businesses have been at liberty to open on their own outside of the “official reopening” touted by the state and county.

Some businesses have been operating without interruption since August.

The Maui County Council passed a non-binding resolution Friday, unanimously sending a message to the state that the “official” reopening should be delayed.

In the meantime, Maui’s Mayor has touted a “phased” plan- specifically for hotels that host evacuees. The phased plan asks those hotels to reopen to the public little by little, starting with the Ritz Carlton Kapalua this last weekend– and ending with the Royal Lahaina and Hyatt Regency in Kaanapali. The two Kaanapali resorts host the most Lahaina evacuees currently.

Many other hotels that have entered into agreements with the Red Cross to provide housing are following the county’s guidelines to not open officially to tourists until Maui County’s recommended date.

In the meantime, the beaches in Kaanapali- and even to the north in Kapalua, aren’t exactly packed. But there is evidence of an active tourist economy restarting in West Maui once more.

Live music at the Hula Grill was heard over the weekend, as outdoor diners flocked to the restaurant- and to Leilani’s on the Beach in Whalers Village.

Familiar sightings are back, such as boats on the horizon and visitors on strolls taking photos of the Kaanapali sunset.

In Whalers Village, evidence of a slow reopening is apparent as several shops remain shuttered.

Yet, some businesses in Honokowai have been open since August.

At the Honokowai Food Truck Park, which reopened last week, Raul Cruz told KITV4 it’s been slow going compared to how it used to be.

“Probably from like 800 to 1,000 people a night between tourists and local people,” Cruz recounted, “And right now we have about 20, maybe 30 at most.”

Cruz is an advocate for a full reopening. “We just need to keep moving forward. I understand a lot of people having issues with openings, but we need to survive,” he said, “It’s the only way. You know, Hawaii is lead by tourism, so we need to keep opening.”

At Whalers Village, there’s a sign with a QR code alerting visitors to be mindful of the local recovery effort and even connect visitors with volunteer opportunities.

KITV4 spoke to a shuttle operator in Whalers Village and asked if it has been busy. “Busy” perhaps wouldn’t be the right word. “It’s steady,” the driver said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.