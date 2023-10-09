Teenage barista brutally beaten in Dunkin’ Donuts

By Gage Goulding

FORT MYERS Florida (WBBH) — A group of women brutally beat a teenage barista while she was working at a Dunkin’ Donuts coffee shop in the Whiskey Creek community of Fort Myers Friday afternoon.

The 19-year-old girl was so badly hurt that she needed to be taken to the hospital for treatment, according to her family.

According to the victim’s family, a group of at least three women walked into the coffee shop at the corner of College Parkway and Whiskey Creek Drive around 1 p.m. The women were relatives of a disgruntled ex-employee and came for an unknown reason, the victim’s family said.

After shouting at the employees working, they were asked to leave the store by the teenage victim. That’s when one of the women jumped over the front counter, starting the assault.

“Get off of her! Get off of her,” shouted someone in a recording of the attack that lasted more than two minutes.

In the video, you can see three women attack the young girl, who was filling in at this location for the day, according to the family. Some of the coworkers tried to break up the fight, but the punches and kicks kept flying.

“Oh my f****** God,” screamed an employee in the video.

“Oh my God. Oh my, my,” said Sherry Battle as she watched the recording.

Battle stops at the Dunkin’ Donuts nearly every day. One of her family members actually works at this store but wasn’t here for the attack.

“It’s really indescribable. I can’t really. Okay, I’ve seen enough, Battle said. “It kind of makes me have chills. It just breaks my heart. Makes me almost want to cry.”

After unleashing more than a minute and a half of swings and kicks on the victim, they stop. The victim was left lying motionless on the floor of the lobby.

“Wait? But they’re checking on her now after beating her?” questioned Lorena Bencosme.

Seconds later, the beating continues as an employee struggles to break up the altercation.

“You just come out of nowhere for no reason and beat her like that,” Bencosme said. “No. That’s unacceptable.”

The attackers walked out of the store, leaving the girl so badly hurt that she was rushed to the hospital.

“You should be very ashamed,” Bencosme said. “You should be very sick of what you did to that lady.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are interviewing the women seen in that video.

Cassie Smith and Janiya Wingate are in custody after attacking the teenage girl while she was at work.

Cassie Smith, 19, was charged with Battery Touch or Strike, Grand Theft, and Criminal Mischief.

Janiya Wingate, 19, is also facing a Battery charge.

The mother of the 19 -year-old girl has released the following statement as her daughter continues to recover in the hospital:

“As a family, we are deeply saddened and disturbed by the recent incident that occurred at Dunkin’ Donuts, where our daughter was viciously attacked by a group of individuals. Our daughter was simply doing her job when the group of women jumped over the counter, initiating the assault. What followed was a horrifying and traumatic experience for her.

We would like to express our gratitude to the employees and customers who intervened and assisted our daughter during this distressing incident. Their quick actions and support are a testament to the strength and kindness within our community. We would also like to thank local law enforcement for their prompt response and dedication to this case.

