Teachers’ union announces plans to challenge state law preventing teachers from striking

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTNV) — The Clark County Education Association announced plans to fight against the Nevada law that prevents teachers from striking during a rally in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday morning.

Thousands of teachers, students, and lawmakers marched the streets of downtown Las Vegas on Saturday morning to demand new contracts and better pay for teachers.

The union’s president, Marie Neisess, announced that the CCEA plans to file the case on Monday.

“On Monday, we will file a case against the Nevada law that we feel is unconstitutional and prohibits our ability to strike,” Neisess told the crowd. “Should we get a decision and get it overturned, then I will come to you — the members — and you will vote.”

She continued, “And you will direct us on whether or not we will go on a legal strike.”

Negotiations between the school district and the teachers’ union broke down in early September, with both parties agreeing that arbitration is the only way forward.

This news also comes after a district court judge ruled that the recent wave of “sickouts” impacting valley schools were “clearly a strike” coordinated by the union. A claim that the union has denied multiple times.

An injunction was granted against the union, threatening fines for any parties involved in continued strikes.

Students at several high schools have been leading similar walkouts over the past few weeks in support of teachers and their demands for new contracts.

CCSD released a statement following the rally, which reads as follows:

CCSD’s latest offer would increase licensed educator pay by 17.4 percent, nearly reaching CCEA’s initial demand. The offer also maintained the other incentives to promote equity across the pay schedule.

The District hopes one would recognize CCSD’s movement toward an agreement over the past three months.

