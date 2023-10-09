Road Rage Shooting: Authorities charge teen with attempted murder

By Graham Cawthon

LADY’S ISLAND, South Carolina (WJCL) — Authorities say an 18-year-old suspect has been charged following a shooting Thursday in Beaufort County.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, James Jabbar Williams Jr., 18, of Saint Helena Island, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges stem from a shooting at Tiger Express, on Sea Island Parkway, Lady’s Island, that left a 50-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

On Thursday around 4:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Tiger Express for a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Deputies say a conflict between the victim and Williams began while both were driving on Sea Island Parkway and one cut the other off in traffic.

Both vehicles pulled into the gas station where a argument ensued. Investigators say the argument escalated to Williams shooting the victim.

Williams was located on Saint Helena Island shortly after 5 p.m. where he was detained.

He is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

